Water supply network inaugurated in Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 1 The construction of a water supply project has been completed and put into operation in the Kharwar district of eastern Afghanistan's Logar province, a statement of the provincial administration office said on Friday.

The statement said the network provides clean water in several villages at a cost of 3,896,350 Afghani ($58,175). Additionally, it will assist farmers in irrigating hundreds of acres of land in the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Afghanistan has been suffering from drought for years, and the residents of big cities, including the capital city of Kabul, are facing extreme shortages of drinking water over the past couple of years.

--IANS

