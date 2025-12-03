Waves of enforced disappearances continue in Pakistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] December 3 : Fresh reports from Balochistan highlight another wave of alleged enforced disappearances, with five young men reportedly taken by Pakistani security forces from different districts, while four previously missing individuals have returned home, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Danish, son of Naik Bakht, was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces on November 27 from Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, Kech district. His family says he was moved to an unknown location, with no official acknowledgement of his detention. In Mastung. Two individuals, Obaidullah, son of Abdul Nabi and a local police official, and Muhammad Shafa, son of Safar Khan, were allegedly taken into custody on November 21 and have since vanished without a trace. Two other youths from Syedan, identified as Naveed Jan, son of Abdul Ghani, and Sanaullah, son of Mia, were detained on November 20 from the Prom Cross area of Panjgur. Their families claim that despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no information has been provided regarding their whereabouts or condition.

Amid this grim backdrop, four missing persons have safely returned to their families. Those who reunited with their loved ones include Khaliq Mola Bakhsh, who had reportedly been missing since August 25 from Kohlu, and Haji Shoaib, son of Wahid Bakhsh, who disappeared from Panjgur on November 7. Two others Haji Muhammad Hussain from Kharan and Jibran Ahmed from Nasirabad, Kech, have also returned home, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights defenders and local communities have expressed deep concern over the growing number of disappearances in the province. They accuse Pakistani authorities of perpetuating a pattern of abductions and unlawful detentions under the guise of national security. Rights organisations have urged Pakistan to end what they describe as a "culture of impunity" and to release those held without charge, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

