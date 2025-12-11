"Way of honouring India's cultural legacy": Menka Soni creates history in US politics, becomes first Indian woman to swear in with Gita

By Usman Kidwai

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 : Menka Soni created history by becoming the first Indian woman in the United States to take oath with the Bhagavad Gita, after being elected to the Redmond City Council.

Speaking with ANI, she shared that her upbringing and faith have always been important to her, and holding the Gita was a way to honour those values.

"I have been spiritual since childhood. Holding the Gita during the oath was my way of honouring my values and India's cultural legacy," she told ANI.

"I am very spiritual. I have a temple in my house, and I am a vegetarian... When I had to take the oath, I wanted the teachings of the Gita to be with me... I also went to a Sai Baba temple there..." she added.

Speaking toduring her visit to Lucknow, the Redmond City Councillor recalled her election journey in Washington state, where she defeated Jeralee Anderson with a substantial margin.

Soni said she secured nearly 60 per cent of the vote after knocking on "every door" and participating in "every debate," which, she said, helped people "show credibility" and trust in her leadership. She also shared that she currently serves on five boards in Seattle.

Soni spoke about her corporate background, her non-profit work, and how several influential and political figures encouraged her to run for office. She said she received nearly 150 endorsements from across the United States before entering the race.

Soni, who serves on five boards in Seattle, spoke about her priorities for Redmond, including affordable housing, community support, and safety for all residents.

"My work has always centred around inclusivity, empowerment and creating a safer, more equitable Redmond," she said.

Soni added that one of her primary goals is to recognise Diwali in Redmond, expressing hope that it could be formalised by the next quarter so that it may be observed as a holiday by next Diwali.

She also expressed pride in India's growing cultural recognition worldwide, noting that UNESCO's acknowledgement of Diwali and Lucknow's cuisine has strengthened India's global cultural footprint.

A vegetarian herself, she spoke warmly about her connection to Lucknow's vegetarian dishes and chaat, describing them as "unmatched in flavour and emotion." She also shared that her husband owns a wedding venue where "they serve delicious chaat."

Soni also praised Lucknow's Chikankari, saying it has helped promote it in Seattle, where it is widely admired.

Soni also applauded New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for being a strong voice for the community. She said her daughter is a big fan of his... I congratulate him... He established a connection with the people... Today, Zohran and others like me should be involved because, as an Indian community, we represent a large country..."

