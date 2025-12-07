WB Governor Ananda Bose unveils new book at Delhi's 5th Kristu Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], December 7 : The Chavara Cultural Centre marked the fifth edition of Kristu Mahotsav 2025 in Delhi, reinforcing its message of cultural harmony, inclusion and interfaith dialogue through a gathering that brought together religious leaders, diplomats, artists, educators and families from diverse backgrounds.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into a platform celebrating compassion and human dignity. This year's edition was attended by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Bishop Stephen Fernandes, and ambassadors from Portugal, Malta, Timor-Leste, Peru and Guatemala along with a large community of well-wishers.

Welcoming the gathering, Roby Kannanchira CMI, Director of the Chavara Cultural Centre, described the event as a movement of compassion. He said the specially-abled and underprivileged children were at the heart of the celebration and spoke of creating a space where no child is forgotten and every individual is treated with dignity and love.

Governor Bose reflected on the deeper meaning of Christmas and the message of unity that the festival sought to convey. He said the presence of specially-abled children served as a reminder of the strength of shared humanity and emphasised that in a diverse world of faiths, there is room for everyone under the same divine light.

The programme featured musical performances, a choir presentation and a children's march, creating an atmosphere of warmth and participation. A highlight of the evening was the formal release of the book Kristu Mahotsav, authored by Governor Dr. Bose.

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto spoke about the spiritual essence of the occasion, saying the true celebration of Christmas lies in standing in solidarity with the poor, the marginalised and specially-abled children, and that the spirit of service has the power to unite people across religions.

Visiting ambassadors also shared their messages. Malta's Ambassador to India, Reuben Gauci, described India as a land enriched by harmony and faith traditions, while Portugal's Ambassador, João Ribeiro de Almeida, praised the Centre's work in promoting peace, inter-religious dialogue and cultural understanding, calling the festival a reflection of the true spirit of Christmas.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by Mathew Koikal, Deputy Secretary General of the CBCI acknowledging the efforts of dignitaries, volunteers and participating institutions.

