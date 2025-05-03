"We agreed on zero tolerance for terrorism": EAM Jaishankar after talks with Swiss Federal Councillor

New Delhi [India], May 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis and expressed gratitude for expressing support and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the telecon with Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland. Thanked him for his support and solidarity. We agreed on zero tolerance for terrorism."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and discussed the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to speak with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed grief for the lives lost in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," read a statement of US Secretary of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Rubio further encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

