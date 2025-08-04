We approach any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution: Kremlin amid Trump-Medvedev social media feud

Moscow [Russia], August 4 : The Kremlin on Monday emphasised Russia's responsible stance on nuclear issues, cautioning against escalating nuclear rhetoric after US President Donald Trump announced the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines, citing "provocative remarks" by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, TASS reported.

Peskov emphasised the importance of careful nuclear rhetoric, warning against escalation.

"Overall, of course, we do not wish to be drawn into such a discussion or comment on it. We approach any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution. As you know, Russia holds a responsible position. President Putin's stance is well known," Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russia prioritises nuclear non-proliferation and believes all parties should exercise extreme care in their nuclear statements.

Medvedev had invoked Russia's automated nuclear retaliation system, known as the "Dead Hand," in response to Trump's comments.

He stressed that all sides should show restraint when addressing nuclear issues, noting Russia's firm commitment to nuclear non-proliferation.

Peskov's remark followed Trump's order for two nuclear submarines to be positioned in 'appropriate regions' in response to statements made by Medvedev.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

Medvedev, who was Russia's president from 2008 to 2012, earlier warned Trump in an X post of playing the "ultimatum game," noting that each new ultimatum was a "threat and a step towards war."

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10... He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" he stated in the post on July 28.

Medvedev is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Peskov, during the address, also stated that the US's deployment of nuclear submarines was just a continuous military operation and was not influenced by any such political statements.

China has called for restraint, opposing the use or threat of nuclear weapons, while the US and NATO have deemed Russia's nuclear rhetoric "irresponsible."

