"We are dealing with state sponsored terrorism": Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora

Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 : Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora presented an important perspective on the support given to terrorism in Pakistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with Manzoor Nadir, the speaker of the Guyanese parliament.

While addressing him, MP Deora said, "I think the fundamental point that we are trying to make here is unlike in other parts of the world, where terrorists and terrorism often are non-state actors, we are actually dealing with a state sponsored terrorism."

He presented a photograph of Pakistani army officials attending a state funeral being given to Pakistani terrorist.

Deora said, "Shortly after India responded and retaliated and hit nine terror camps in Pakistan, this man here is a UN designated terrorist who is attending a funeral, that is a state sponsored funeral with the Pakistani army and a wreath being laid on the coffins of terrorists ... So we are dealing with a very different kind of terrorism. One that is state sponsored. One where an unstable neighbour is doing its best to provoke and destabilize a stable and growing neighbour. That's the fundamental difference".

He thanked Guyana for its support to India and said, "We are grateful for your support in the days and months to come, especially in the United Nations Security Council."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

