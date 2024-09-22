"We are not going back," US VP Harris claims Trump will give tax cuts to billionaires

Washington DC [US], September 22 : US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday claimed that former US President Donald Trump would bring major taxation rejigs.

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate for President said that Trump intends to give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations, gut Social Security and Medicare and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In a post on X, she said, "If reelected, Donald Trump intends to- give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations, gut Social Security and Medicare, repeal the Affordable Care Act. We are not going back."

Earlier in September 11, Trump and Harris squared up in the first Presidential Debate in Philadelphia on ABC News. Kicking off the debate, Trump took on the Biden-Harris administration saying that inflation in the US is probably the worst in nation's history.

Trump said that inflation is at 21 per cent and other things are 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent, and 80 per cent higher than they were just a few years ago.

"We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation's history. We were at 21 per cent but that's being generous, because many things are 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent, and 80 per cent higher than they were just a few years ago. This has been a disaster for people, for the middle class, but for every class," he said.

Trump also attacked Biden-Harris on the issue of illegal immigration claiming that millions had poured in from 'mental institutions and insane asylums'.

"We've had a terrible economy because inflation has, which is really known as a country buster, it breaks up countries. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They're taking over buildings. They're going in violently. These are the people that Xi and Biden led into our country, and they're destroying our country. They're dangerous. They're at the highest level of criminality, and we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast. I created one of the greatest economies in the history of our country. I'll do it again and even better," he said.

