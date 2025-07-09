"We are part of Global South, our people share hope and dreams": PM Modi in Namibia Parliament

Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 : India and Namibia have much in common as both countries fought colonial rule, value dignity and freedom and are part of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and recalled that people of India stood proudly with Namibia during its liberation struggle.

Addressing the Joint session of the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi said the Constitutions of the two countries guide people to uphold equality, liberty, and justice.

"It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India," he said.

"India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams," he added.

PM Modi said he is deeply honoured to receive the highest civilian award of Namibia as a symbol of the friendship between the people of the two countries.

"Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time," he said.

He said it is the power of the Constitution of India that the daughter of a poor tribal family is the President of the world's largest democracy, and it is the power of the same Constitution that gave a person like him, born in a poor family, the opportunity to become Prime Minister thrice.

"A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment: Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi met Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek.

A visit from India to Namibia at the level of the Prime Minister took place after 27 years. This was also the first bilateral State Visit that President Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted after taking over office in March this year.

Prime Minister congratulated President Nandi-Ndaitwah on being elected the Head of State of Namibia.

The two leaders held discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, maritime security, digital technology and UPI, agriculture, health and pharma, energy and critical minerals.

