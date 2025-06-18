"We are thankful to MEA," say evacuated Indian students from Iran

Yerevan [Armenia], June 18 : Indian students on Wednesday thanked the Ministry External Affairs, Indian Embassy in Iran and the Indian government for helping with their evacuation.

In a video shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, a group of girls from the Urmia University of Medical Sciences were seen thanking the MEA for its efforts.

"Greetings! Brief highlights from the students of Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Urmia. We are currently at the Yerevan International Airport, Armenia. We are being evacuated back to India. We are thankful to the MEA and Government of India for evacuating us as soon as possible," the girls were seen saying in unison.

Speaking on the same issue withearlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, said that although their airspace was closed due to security reasons, they tried to relocate Indian students with safety.

"The airspace is closed due to security issues. We are providing safety. Some of the students were relocated from Tehran to another city, which is safe, because Tehran is under military aggression. We didn't talk about mediation. We asked the international community, including India, to stop these aggressions because these aggressions are not beneficial for anybody," he said.

He further said that Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs cooperated with the Indian embassy in Tehran for the Indian students to be evacuated safely.

"Actually, that our Minister of Foreign Affairs in Tehran with Indian embassy in Tehran, they had a very good cooperation. As far as we know that the Iranians have provided the ground, the safest ground for the Indian students to be evacuated safely through some borders of another a third country, that they can come back to India," he said.

Hosseini further added that Israeli operations also targeted these people on the suspicion of involvement with nuclear weapons.

"It is necessary to mention that these kind of actions or military operations of Israeli which are targeting the hospitals, kindergartens and the others also it affected the Indian students. They were also targeted by the Israelis just on the excuse that there is some suspicious activity regarding nuclear issues. You know that even they don't care about the lives of the people. But for us, it is important, the life of our people who are living inside the Iranian border. We do our best to protect the lives of the people," he said.

Hosseini said that Iran further expects the international countries to pressurise Israel by condemning its actions.

"But on the other hand, it is also expected that those countries who actually play a big role in the international community, put pressure on Israelis by condemning these kinds of actions and to stop him from continuing such this kind of vicious actions against civilians, especially ladies and babies in the country," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor