"We are very excited...": Austro-India association head expresses happiness over PM Modi's visit to Austria

Vienna [Austria], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Austria has been eagerly anticipated by the Indian community, with Radha Anjali, classical India Bharatanatyam dancer and President of the Austro-India Association, expressing enthusiasm for the visit and highlighting that it will strengthen relations and friendship between the two countries.

Radha Anjali will also attend the community event during PM Modi's visit.

While speaking to ANI, Radha Anjali said that she has been practising Bharatanatyam for the last 40 years in Vienna and described the dance form as a "cultural connect" between both nations.

"It's a cultural connect between India and Austria. Yes, the cultural link between countries is very important. And Bharatanatyam can also build a bridge between the two countries," Radha Anjali said.

In response to a question regarding PM Modi's visit, she said, "We are very excited and I think it is very good and very important for the relations between the two countries and to build up the friendship more, which has been there in the past but maybe we can build up more friendship for the future."

Anjali highlighted that the organisation's six-decade efforts to foster cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries, and her own commitment to promoting Indian culture in Austria.

"The Austro-Indian Association, for 60 years, has been working for friendship between the two countries on different levels. And we just recently had our 60th anniversary. I've been president since 2008. The work we are doing is to promote Indian culture in Austria with dance performances, concerts, lectures, and information about India," said Austro-India Association President to ANI.

While sharing her experience of performing dance in India with her group, she said, "When we go to India as Austrians and because I perform there also with my dance group. So it's also something what we can present in India from Austria."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-nation visit, on Monday, he arrived in Moscow, Russia, where he was invited by President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Following his engagements in Russia, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Austria on July 9-10. This visit marks a historic occasion, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years.

