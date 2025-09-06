"We are very upset... government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

Washington DC [US], September 6 : US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised Brazil's government for taking a leftward shift, saying its policies were hurting the country, while affirming America's goodwill towards the Brazilian people.

"We are very upset with Brazil and they are doing something that is very unfortunate... We have a great relationship with the people of Brazil, but the government there has gone very left and is hurting Brazil very badly..." Trump said, responding to a question by the media.

The remarks came amid indications that the US administration is considering imposing restrictions on the movement of several foreign delegations during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The Trump administration has already denied visas for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation to attend the high-level UN meeting this month. Similar measures are now under discussion for delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, which traditionally holds a place of prominence at the opening of the General Assembly set to begin on September 22.

Tensions between Washington and Brasilia have already been escalating over trade. Last month, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his government will not immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, while reiterating his call for US President Donald Trump to engage in trade negotiations.

Currently, Brazil faces 50 per cent tariffs on all exports to the US, the highest of any country except India. While Brazil has not yet responded with similar measures, its Chamber of Foreign Commerce (CAMEX) has begun examining whether countermeasures could be applied under domestic law.

"This is a process that takes a bit of time," Lula said in an interview with Radio Itatiaia. "We have to tell the United States that we also have actions we can take against them. But I am in no rush. What I want is to negotiate."

The tariffs, imposed on August 1, were introduced as part of Trump's pressure campaign tied to the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of scheming to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing and labelled the proceedings political persecution, a view Trump has echoed.

In a July 9 letter to Lula, Trump wrote, "This trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" He also warned against retaliatory measures, adding, "If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 50% that we charge."

Lula, however, has condemned Washington's actions as interference in Brazil's judicial process. On August 11, his government filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation, arguing that the US violated international agreements by imposing the 50 per cent tariff. The US has since agreed to enter consultations with the global body.

Amid this backdrop, Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Thursday authorised CAMEX to explore whether a reciprocity law could be invoked to introduce retaliatory measures. Lula said, "I took this measure because we have to move forward with the process. If we proceed as required by law, it will take a year."

At the same time, Lula has maintained that Brazil is willing to negotiate with Washington but will not compromise on sovereignty. "For now, Brazil is open to negotiations with the US," he said. "What's different is that Brazil doesn't need to bow its head to the US."

