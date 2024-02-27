"We are working round the clock to free the hostages': Israel defence minister

Tel Aviv [Isarel], February 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, held a meeting on Monday with the family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, as he does on a weekly basis.

The minister spoke with the families of soldiers held hostage there and answered their questions. He emphasized his personal commitment to returning all of the hostages and reiterated that the fighting against Hamas will not end as long as there are still hostages held in Gaza.

Minister Gallant discussed the various efforts undertaken to return the hostages, primarily the effort to achieve an agreed framework that will enable their return.

"We are working around the clock to achieve a framework that will allow the return of hostages," he told the families.

"As part of the talks, we are working to maintain pressure on Hamas. The defence establishment's position will be clear: the full return of civilians to the northern area of the Gaza strip will only take place following the return of all the hostages."

"As I have said repeatedly since day one, we have no moral right to stop the fighting as long as we have even a single hostage in Gaza," added Gallant.

"This position has not and will not change. Even if we achieve a framework that requires a temporary ceasefire, we will then return to fighting, in order to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization and to return all the hostages." (ANI/TPS)

