"We call on both parties to maintain composure," Ukraine calls for peace amid Indo-Pak tensions

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 8 : Ukraine on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for both countries to avoid actions that could worsen the regional security situation and instead focus on diplomacy.

"At the background of the escalation of situation between India and Pakistan, we call on both parties to maintain composure and pursue meaningful diplomatic engagement. It is crucial to avoid actions that could further deteriorate the security situation in the South Asian region and instead prioritize diplomatic solution to all contentious issues," the statement read.

Ukraine further said it supports all efforts aimed at restoring peace.

"Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate de-escalation of tensions," the statement added.

The Ministry also said it would continue monitoring the situation closely and back international efforts to maintain regional peace.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will closely observe further developments and continue to support international initiatives and efforts towards ensuring peace and stability in South Asia," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Singapore also issued a travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to defer non-essential travel to India's Jammu & Kashmir and to Pakistan. It cited the "volatile security situation" and advised extra caution, especially in border areas.

"In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor, defence officials said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor