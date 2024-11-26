"We call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms": US on Pakistan

Washington DC [US], November 26 : The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) expressed support for the right of the Pakistani people to protest peacefully and gave a call to the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and freedoms.

Addressing the US State Department briefing on Tuesday, US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller delivered the above response when asked to comment on the evolving situation in Pakistan.

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a nationwide protest, with the epicentre being Islamabad.

According to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the citizens are rallying for the fulfilment of three agendas; the "Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

As thousands of protestors were on their way to Islamabad, skirmishes took place between the police and the citizens, the Tribune reported.

When asked his thoughts on Pakistan undergoing turmoil due to suicide bombings, sectarian clashes, political chaos, and protests, Miller said, "So, in Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to ensure respect for Pakistan's laws and constitution, as they work to maintain law and order".

As reported by PTI, Imran Khan has been in jail for over 470 days.

When asked about the future of Pakistan and whether it is starting to look like Bangladesh, Miller said, "We support the right of people inside Pakistan to protest peacefully, and we call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms".

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Monday demanded her husband's release as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's convoys head toward the capital, Islamabad in the wake of 'Final Call' protests, Dawn reported.

PTI, founded by Imran Khan, has launched a nationwide protest, demanding the release of its leader.

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi told the supporters that the march would not end till Khan was free.

