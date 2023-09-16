"We can part ways with European Union if necessary:" Turkey President Erdogan

Istanbul [Turkey], September 16 : Ahead of his participation in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that according to his evaluation very clearly, the European Union is trying to break away from Turkey, and added that the country will "part ways" with European Union if necessary, reported Anadolu News Agency.

Anadolu Agency is a state-run news agency headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Before leaving for the United States to attend the general sessions of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which will take place in New York, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a press conference at the Atatürk Airport State Guesthouse today, Erdogan said, "Dear friends, if you want to know my evaluation very clearly, the European Union is trying to break away from Turkey. The European Union is trying to break away from Turkey."

"During this period when he is making moves to break away from Turkey, we will make our evaluations against these developments and after these evaluations, we can part ways with the European Union if necessary, he said.

Erdogan's remarks came in response to queries about his evaluations of the statements regarding Turkey's EU accession process included in the European Parliament's (EP) 2022 report, according to Anadolu Agency.

On Sweden's membership in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), Erdogan said that during the recently concluded G20 Summit in New DElhi, he had a discussion with US President Joe Biden. When asked about his views on the continuing demonstrations of members of the terrorist organization in Sweden, he said: "On this issue, especially the West always says 'Sweden'," reported Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan, in a response to the issue, said, "Unless our parliament makes the decision, it is not possible for us to say 'yes' or 'no' while walking on the road. First of all, Sweden must fulfill its duty."

On Tuesday, September 19, Erdogan announced that he would also address the UNGA session.

In his remarks, Erdogan further said that he would express his opinions on the key topics on the international agenda at this time.

"We will also emphasize the critical role played by Turkey in the face of current global challenges. 'The world is bigger than 5', which we have been saying on every platform for a while now." We are pleased that our determination is being accepted more," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier in July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Brussels should clear the way for Turkey's accession to the European Union before his country gives approval to Sweden's bid for NATO membership, CNN reported.

Erdogan's statement came ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Lithuania, which has Sweden's membership on its agenda.

Addressing a news conference then, Erdogan said, "First, let's clear Turkey's way in the European Union, then let's clear the way for Sweden, just as we paved the way for Finland," according to CNN.

Erdogan stressed it was time to act on Turkey's bid to become part of the EU, adding, "Turkey has been waiting at the gate of the European Union for over 50 years now" and "almost all NATO member countries are European member countries."

