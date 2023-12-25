"We, Christians and Hindus...people of faith": US Singer Mary Millben extends Christmas wishes

Washington, DC [US], December 25 : African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Monday extended her warm wishes on the occasion of Christmas and said that Christians and Hindus have a connection of love, adding that the US and India are nations of faith.

She also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the Christian community at his residence on the birthday of Jesus Christ and thanked the PM for his kindness towards the Christian community.

In a post on X, Millben said, "We, Christians and Hindus, are connected by our love for each other as people of faith. The United States and #India are nations of faith. As a Christian woman, it warmed my heart to see Prime Minister @narendramodi welcomes members of the Christian community to his residence today in celebration of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ."

She added, "Thank you @PMOIndia for your kindness to my Christian sisters, brothers, and especially the children. God is love. Jesus is God's gift of love to us. #MerryChristmas, everyone!"

Earlier today, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the world and the Christian community on Christmas and recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, stating that it was a "very memorable moment."

"My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas... It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence," he said.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

