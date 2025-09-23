"We expect a more active role of your country": Ukrainian FM Sybiha on India's role in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

New York [US], September 23 : Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday expressed hope for a more "active role" from India in ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"We expect a more active role from your country," Sybiha toldon the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the United Nations General Assembly to attend the 80th session, accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, on August 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key issues related to bilateral cooperation and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for PM Modi's warm words of support for the Ukrainian people, emphasising the importance of international solidarity during these challenging times.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ukrainian President stated that the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics.

Zelenskyy wrote on X, "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues - both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people."

"We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position on the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and its support for efforts aimed at restoring peace.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister thanked the Ukrainian President and "reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace".PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

India has maintained a balanced approach, advocating for peaceful resolution while also strengthening ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

