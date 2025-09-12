"We feel a sense of belonging coming to India, especially to Varanasi": Mauritius delegate Kevin C Lukeeram

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : The Mauritius delegation, led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, is currently on an official visit to India, which includes a stop at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

During the visit, Kevin C Lukeeram, a member of the Mauritius delegation, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We thank everyone. We feel a sense of belonging coming to India, especially to Varanasi. We look forward to coming back again. We are so grateful to the people of India and especially to the Indian government and PM Modi, who is doing an excellent job for the people of India."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday described this visit as a powerful testament to the deep cultural and civilisational ties between India and Mauritius, underscoring how such engagements strengthen historic bonds between the two nations.

In a post on X following PM Ramgoolam's visit to the Temple, the MEA noted that the visit had reinforced the historic bonds that unite the two nations.

"PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilisational bonds that unite India and Mauritius," the MEA stated in the post.

The Mauritian Prime Minister visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, engaging in prayers and rituals, and later continued his spiritual tour by visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as part of his official itinerary.

The Mauritius PM's arrival in Varanasi on Wednesday was followed by a bilateral meeting, the signing of MoUs, and a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional and global issues.

During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas. Both nations also deepened their strategic and developmental partnership with the signing of multiple agreements and the announcement of a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million.

In total, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors, including science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography, and space cooperation, were signed. Key agreements included a space collaboration deal for the establishment of telemetry, tracking, and communication stations, and a renewed commitment to maritime research and hydrographic mapping.

The Mauritius PM is on a bilateral visit to India from September 9 to September 16.

