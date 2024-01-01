We Founder Circle leads early-stage funding in Indian startups in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 1 (INAS) Founders-led investment firm We Founder Circle (WFC) on Monday said it invested in 103 deals across 82 startups in 2023, thus becoming the largest angel investor network in the country.

WFC has invested in a total of 207 deals across 162 startups within three years of operations.

This year, over 15 startups have raised their next rounds and WFC has also given partial exits in three startups to its investors.

Currently, five partial exit discussions are in the advanced stage including corporate VCs and acquisition offers, WFC said in a statement.

Over 1,000 investors from over 400 cities and more than 40 countries have participated in over 200 deals with over $30 million investments in the last 3 years.

“We have built the technology-driven global investment and networking platform Invstt.com for the startup and investor ecosystem and have also supported it with two angel funds,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

“In 2023, we could invest in over 100 startups but in the coming year, we will be investing in at least 200+ start-ups and catalyse their growth through our multiple funds,” he added.

WFC supports startups across diverse industries such as deep-tech, Web3, fintech, healthtech, agritech, EV, D2C, and more.

“The biggest leap that we have taken is by launching our VC fund Avinya Ventures, thus building a unique stage funding investment ecosystem for early-stage investing,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, Managing Partner Avinya Ventures and Cofounder, We Founder Circle.

Global accelerator programme EvolveX by WFC has also been actively invested in over 25 startups this year.

Some of these seed-stage startups have already shown big success by growing aggressively month on month and have raised next-round funding at higher multiples.

“Next year, we aim to invest in even a higher number of startups across technology domains,” said Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-founder, We Founder Circle, who is leading EvolveX.

