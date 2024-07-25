'We got a lot to talk about', Biden welcomes Netanyahu

Washington, July 25 US President Joe Biden met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, and said “we got a lot to talk about” in his opening remarks ahead of their talks.

Biden received Netanyahu as his first foreign guest after he ended his re-election bid and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris, saying, “Welcome back Mr Prime Minister. We got a lot to talk about. We should get to it.”

Biden and Netanyahu have been at odds recently as the Israeli leader has pressed the US for more weapons, some of which have not been forthcoming.

He said in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday that the "US gives Israel the tools so Israel can finish the job".

Biden and Netanyahu are meeting amid optimism about a deal to end the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The two leaders are expected to talk in-depth “about developments in Gaza and the negotiations on the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which we believe is in the closing stages and reaching a point that we believe is closable and it’s time to move to close that agreement”, a senior Biden administration official told reporters previewing the meeting.

