"We have a common interest in fighting against terrorism all over world": Member of European Parliament

Brussels [Belgium], June 5 : The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with the Members of European Parliament (MEPs) from the delegation for relations with India, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Security and Defence. The delegation is visiting key global capitals to refocus attention on terrorism following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

After meeting the Group-2 delegation, Garima Mohan of the German Marshall Fund told ANI, "It was very insightful to hear perspectives from across the Indian political spectrum. As I mentioned earlier, there hasn't been much coverage of Operation Sindoor in the European media due to the ongoing media crisis. So, it was valuable for us to gain a clear understanding of the operation, its implications, and how it may influence policy dynamics. We also learned that India's response through Operation Sindoor was very targeted, specifically focusing on terrorist camps."

After meeting the Group-2 delegation, Jan Luykx, Senior Associate at Egmont Institute and former Envoy to India, toldthat the delegation's message highlighted many key points regarding recent developments in Kashmir.

"I think the delegation's message was very clear. Several important points were raised regarding the recent developments in Kashmir and the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam. We received a lot of information and insights that will contribute to our understanding of India's evolving role on the global stage and its ongoing fight against terrorism. People were deeply horrified by the Pahalgam incident, where innocent civilians and tourists were killed. There is a strong sense of empathy and understanding toward the grief."

Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Delegation for relations with India, Angelika Niebler told ANI, "I'm highly appreciative of the Indian delegation coming and explaining their views and sharing their thoughts with us. We have a common interest in fighting against terrorism all over the world. We fully understand the situation in India right now. We also expressed our solidarity with the victims and the families who lost their lives in this horrible terrorist attack..."

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, currently on a diplomatic tour to Europe, interacted with the Indian diaspora in Brussels and sharply criticised Pakistan for its continued support for terrorism.

The delegation also raised concerns over global double standards on terrorism and human rights.The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims. (ANI

