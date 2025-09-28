"We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East ": Trump hints "something special"

Washington [US], September 28 : Hinting at "something special," US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that "all are on board" for the "greatness" in the Middle East.

It remained unclear what "greatness" the Republican leader was pointing to.

"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115282009590636281

Recently, the United States has put forward a 21-point proposal aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. The initiative comes as talks between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked following Israeli airstrikes on Doha earlier this month.

The proposal also follows growing international pressure on both Israel and Washington to end the war, which began on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas attack in which around 1200 Israelis were killed. According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel's bombardment of the enclave.

Just days earlier, Trump had expressed confidence that a breakthrough was imminent. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday (local time), he said, "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war."

His remarks followed the unveiling of a 21-point initiative to end the conflict during meetings with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. On Tuesday (local time), Trump described one of those high-level meetings on Gaza as "very successful," despite disagreements over the recognition of a Palestinian state.

"We had a very good meeting concerning Gaza. It was a very successful meeting with all the big players, except for Israel. But that's going to be next," he told reporters after leaving the UN headquarters in New York during the 80th UNGA.

In his formal UNGA address, Trump opposed unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, calling such efforts a "reward" for Hamas, and reiterated his call for a ceasefire and an end to the war. "As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities," he said.

