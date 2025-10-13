"We have been waiting for you": Israeli PM Netanyahu, wife Sara pens note for returning hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : As the moment of the arrival of hostages comes closer, Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared on Monday the personal message written by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the returning hostages. Hebrew media also reported the names of the initial six hostages set to be released, and said that the remaining 14 will be released later this morning from different areas of Gaza.

The welcome kit for the hostages includes clothing, personal equipment, laptop, cellphone and a tablet.

The PMO shared on X, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara added a personal message for the returning hostages to the welcome kits prepared for them by the Prime Minister's Office Hostages Authority and include clothing and personal equipment, a laptop computer, a cellphone and a tablet"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara added a personal message for the returning hostages to the welcome kits prepared for them by the Prime Minister’s Office Hostages Authority and include clothing and personal equipment, a laptop computer, a cellphone and a tablet pic.twitter.com/dk4QMDiFkP— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

The message said, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu"

The messages say: “On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu” pic.twitter.com/50pQhRbvJR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

Citing Hebrew media, Times of Israel reported that the hostages set to be freed by Hamas first from the northern Gaza Strip are Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor and Omri Miran. Their families have been informed. It noted that other 14 living hostages will be released later this morning from different areas of Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces shared that it has received the information of Red Cross being on its way to a meeting point in northern Gaza where several hostages will be transferred into their custody and said that it is ready to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

🟡 According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to a meeting point in northern Gaza where several hostages will be transferred into their custody. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

The Times of Israel reported that the Red Cross will bring the hostages to IDF troops inside Gaza, who will then be escorted out of the Strip to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

As crowds swell at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a group participated in special prayers in a Hoshana Rabba service while awaiting the release of the hostages.

As part of the deal outlined by US President Donald Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages and allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions.

