"We have big plans for Indian market": Top Saudi tourism official

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : The president of Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Alhasan Aldabbagh, said foraying into the Indian market is the 'biggest ambition' of Saudi Arabia and his country has big plans in that regard.

"Our biggest ambition or expectations are around the Indian market. This country is home to a large urban market and it's growing as one of the fastest emerging destinations today. We have big plans for the Indian market," he said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Last year, we welcomed 1 million Indian visitors to Saudi and I'm glad to say that this year, the number of Indian visitors to Saudi has grown by more than 50 per cent. By 2030, our target is to attract 7.5 million visitors from India to Saudi," he added.

His remarks coincided with the ongoing India visit by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The minister had embarked on his India visit on Monday.

His official visit to India is part of a series of international tours aimed at showcasing Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to serving Umrah pilgrims.

This visit also aims to achieve significant advancements in streamlining procedures, enhancing services, and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting pilgrims and Umrah visitors, aligning closely with the outlined objectives of "Saudi Vision 2030", according to an official release.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah said, "We are here to make it easier for Muslims in India to go to Mecca and Medina and have a great experience doing Umrah."

"We are here to hear comments, and suggestions to enrich the experience and make it easier for Muslims in India to go to Mecca and Medina and have a great experience doing Umrah and visit Al Medina," he added.

This visit aims to achieve significant advancements in streamlining procedures, enhancing services, and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting pilgrims and Umrah visitors, aligning closely with the outlined objectives of 'Saudi Vision 2030', the official release stated.

