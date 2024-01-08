"We have developed solid relationship, understand each other better": Bangladesh Foreign Minister hails ties with India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 8 : On India-Bangladesh relations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen, has said that New Delhi and Dhaka share a solid relationship, and both countries understand each other better.

While speaking to ANI, Momen said, "Over the last few years, under the Indian leadership and our PM Sheikh Hasina, we have developed a solid relationship. We understand each other better."

"So we want to continue to do this because we believe unless you have good relations, with all neighbours, you cannot prosper. You cannot make a neighbour an enemy," he added.

Describing the relationship between India and Bangladesh as "excellent," the foreign minister of Bangladesh said that India has always supported and helped the nation.

He said, "The relationship between India and Bangladesh is excellent. We suffered under Pakistani subjugation, they tortured us, and then we went to India."

"India supported us, helped us. Even the common people provided their support. So that's the historical context," he said.

Sheikh Hasina, who secured her fifth term in the recent general elections, outlined her plans for the country's international relations and highlighted the strong bond between Bangladesh and India.

She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also spoke on the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and said that this is not acceptable at all.

"This is not acceptable. We condemn it. We do not want anyone to make derogatory remarks about any leader," Momen said.

A massive row was triggered last week after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

The Maldives government has distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

