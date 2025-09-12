'We Have Him in Custody': Donald Trump Confirms Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Arrested

US President Donald Trump said that to protect us all, the suspect in the Charlie Kirk's assignation is in "custody." Speaking to Fox News, Trump confirmed that the shooter of a Utah college campus was arrested earlier this week, "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody."

The 31-year-old activist and President Trump’s ally was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon at around 12.20 pm, during the debate on gun violence and current affairs issues in the US. A horrific video from the scene shows a bullet stuck in the neck before he fell from his chair.

BREAKING: President Trump on Charlie Kirk suspected assassin: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." pic.twitter.com/wAAGegrrWI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

Trump, on the suspect shooter, further added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will officially announce the development later in the day. Trump’s ally Kirk had been invited to give a speech at Utah Valley University by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a national conservative student group he founded.

Earlier, Trump also spoke to Kirk’s widow, Erika. “We had a long talk, and she’s devastated. She’s absolutely devastated, as you can imagine," he said.

A suspected shooter who is now been arrested shoots Kirk, leaving chaos in the university campus. People screamed, ran to save themselves, and some in the video saw a standdown initially after hearing gunshots. However, Kirk was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Law enforcement officers later found a a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" us to assassinate the activist from the route the suspect is believed to have used to escape. The FBI released images of a man in black they were calling a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting. Bohls said they also found a palm print, footprint and imprint from a forearm.