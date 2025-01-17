"We have laid foundation for success...": Blinken on ceasefire

Washington DC [US], January 17 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the Israel-Hamas ceasefire as a moment of "tremendous relief" for Israelis and Palestinians and noted that the current administration has laid a strong foundation for success, which will be handed over to the "incoming administration."

While delivering remarks at the press briefing of the US State Department on Thursday, Blinken said, "This is a moment of tremendous relief for Israelis and Palestinians alike. It's also a moment of historic possibility for the region and well beyond. Tremendous effort, political courage, and compromise to realise that possibility, to try to ensure that the gains that have been achieved over the past 15 months at enormous, excruciating cost are actually enduring, to manage the still profound risks, to deliver on the promise of a more integrated Middle East."

He added, "Simply put, to forge this reality, there are two immediate imperatives. First, to fully implement the ceasefire deal and then second, to finalize a plan, an effective plan, as I spelt out earlier this week, that provides for Gaza's transitional governance, its security, its reconstruction, and that can make the halt in fighting endure."

He further said, "Delivering on these two priorities will, in turn, create the conditions for Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise relations between them, which will require a credible pathway to a Palestinian state. On each of these imperatives, we've delivered concrete progress and we've laid a foundation for success, which we will hand over to the incoming administration. Together, they represent a historic opportunity to advance the long-term interests of the United States, our partners in the region."

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal that is likely to take effect on January 19.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that both parties have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

US President Joe Biden also announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

