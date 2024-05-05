"We have nothing to hide...we are inviting them": CEC on 75 international delegates witnessing India's Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], May 5 : As 75 international delegates from 23 countries arrived to watch Lok Sabha elections here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Sunday emphasised that this is to foster a culture of transparency and its commitment to high standards of electoral practices amidst the democratic nations.

CEC Rajiv Kumar expressed pleasure that on India's invitation, the 75 international visitors from election management bodies (EMBs) of 23 countries are here to witness the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"There are around ten or more chairmen and the chief equivalent of chief election commissioners of the different countries who are here," he said.

"This is in line with our established policy of disclosing, working from the position of strength that we have nothing to hide. So we are inviting them," Kumar added.

Sharing on social media X, CEC Rajiv Kumar stated, "CEC Rajiv Kumar addresses over 75 international delegates from 23 EMBs at the inaugural session of International Election Visitors Prog held today at New Delhi. Delegates given an overview of various facets of gigantic election exercise in world's largest democracy!"

CEC Rajiv Kumar addresses over 75 international delegates from 23 EMBs at the inaugural session of International Election Visitors Prog held today at New Delhi. Delegates given an overview of various facets of gigantic election exercise in world's largest democracy! #GE2024 pic.twitter.com/xkRC5MNBGs — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 5, 2024

The international delegates will be visiting five cities and five states and will also visit the polling booths to see how the "democratic festival is being transparently celebrated in India."

The invited delegates represent various EMBs and organisations from 23 countries namely - Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea and Namibia.

"The press is there, political parties are there, and agents are there. That's why we have invited them to go and visit...," he noted.

Moreover, this batch of delegates is here for Phase 3, Kumar added that there may be some more coming in the fourth and fifth phases.

Emphasising that they have made very robust planning at the polling stations, Rajiv Kumar said, "It is everybody's right, everybody's responsibility to come and vote. More of a right."

The CEC further appealed people to to come in large numbers to vote.

"Percentages in both the phases have been 66 and plus, which is a good percentage but surely, in phase three and onwards, voters will cross that also," Kumar assured.

Along with these 23 nations, members from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), and media teams from Bhutan and Israel will also participate.

The electoral body of India said that it exemplifies its commitment to conducting general elections of the highest standards, offering a golden bridge for the EMBs to witness democratic excellence first-hand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor