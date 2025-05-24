"We hope, expect the world today support us in fight against terrorism", says DMK MP Kanimozhi

Moscow [Russia], May 24 : The all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi held a press conference in Moscow where they brought to attention the menace of terrorism being spread by Pakistan and how it is not only plaguing India but the world at large.

While speaking to the audience, India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, said that the main purpose of the delegation is to interact with several quarters from the Russian society such as parliamentarians and think tanks to "share India's perspective on completely zero tolerance for terrorism, which, is a menace not only for India but for the global community as a whole."

During the press conference, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "We've got the opportunity of meeting think tank to explain our stand and also explain about what has happened in India and what we are faced with".

She highlighted that the presence of the Indian delegation in Russia is very important because "Russia has always been a very important and strategic partner... So we feel that it is very important to reach out to Russia to explain our position and also to seek the support of Russia at this very crucial moment where we've lost 26 innocent lives in the attack."

She shared the details of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack to the audience and said that it is not the first time Pakistan has attacked Indian civilians and military bases.

She highlighted that despite India extending the olive branch to Pakistan for arriving at peace, "We have not been able to achieve that because of Pakistan's stand on protecting these terrorists".

She noted that these terrorists have been globallyrecognisedby the United Nations and despite that "we see that our neighbours have chosen to protect them. We've seen incidents all over the world where these terrorists come from Pakistan, attack and then are able to go back and seek asylum in Pakistan and they feel very protected there. So we've come to Russia with the message from the people of India, not just the government of India, that we hope and we expect the world today to support us in our fight against terrorism, against terror attacks against the innocent people of this world. Today the world has to come together to stop this."

During the press conference, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta said, "Terrorism is not only a problem for India. The whole world is suffering. Everybody has to come together to stop this production of terrorist activities which is happening from Pakistan. Pakistan is creating this problem. It's state sponsored. If you see wherever in the world any terrorist activity has taken place- directly or indirectly, some reference for Pakistan comes. So this is a very serious problem."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

