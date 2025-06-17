"We look forward to closer people-to-people relations with Cyprus": PM Modi concludes landmark visit with gratitude and top honour

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a significant visit to Cyprus by expressing gratitude to President Nikos Christodoulides for a guided tour of Nicosia, and voiced optimism for stronger people-to-people ties.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "I thank President Christodoulides for showing me parts of the historic city of Nicosia. We look forward to closer people-to-people relations with Cyprus!"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1934603264097693974

The visit has paved the way for a new era in India-Cyprus relations, with both countries poised to unlock new opportunities in innovation, investment, and trade. The partnership is expected to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, with Cyprus potentially serving as a gateway to Europe for Indian businesses.

Marking a key moment in the visit, Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the prestigious 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' by President Christodoulides, a gesture that recognised his role in strengthening ties between the two nations and further underscored the warmth and depth of India-Cyprus relations.

"The conferment of 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' on PM @narendramodi by President @Christodulides of Cyprus is a testimony to his personal contribution to our relationship. Confident that the award and a very successful visit to Cyprus heralds a new era in our longstanding ties," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1934597195938017328

As part of the visit, Modi and Christodoulides also explored the cultural heart of Nicosia together, further reinforcing the bond between the two countries.

"PM @narendramodi was accompanied by President @Christodulides on a walk through the historic heart of Nicosia a city standing firm and resilient in its onward march, reflective of the indomitable spirit of the proud people of Cyprus," Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1934603964198408633

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues on Monday with the two countries expressing their commitment to deepening cooperation "as trusted and indispensable partners".

A Joint Declaration made after talks between PM Modi and Cyprus President reaffirmed the strategic bond between the two countries with the two leaders agreeing that an Action Plan is to be prepared in order to guide bilateral relations for the next five years.

PM Modi's visit to Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, marked a historic milestone and reaffirmed the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations.

"The visit celebrates not only a shared history, but a forward-looking partnership, rooted in a joint strategic vision and mutual trust and respect," the declaration said.

During his visit, PM Modi and President Nikos Christodoulides held wide-ranging talks, covering areas such as defense and security, strengthening defense ties, with a focus on maritime security and cyber security cooperation; trade and technology, enhancing trade relations, with a goal to finalize an India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025, and exploring opportunities in fintech and digital services; healthcare and renewable energy, cooperating in healthcare and renewable energy sectors, with a focus on sustainable development and climate justice; cultural linkages, deepening cultural ties, with a growing interest in yoga and Ayurveda in Cyprus and tourism, exploring the rich potential for tourism cooperation between the two countries.

A 5-year action plan was agreed upon to guide bilateral relations, focusing on trade, defense, and technology cooperation. Both leaders expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which will boost peace and prosperity in the region.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Cyprus Stock Exchange will collaborate in Gujarat's GIFT City, promoting economic ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor