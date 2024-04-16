"We love our Indian brothers and sisters": Israeli Embassy on claims of Indian YouTuber denied entry into its nightclubs

New Delhi [India], April 16 : The Israeli Embassy on Tuesday hit back at the hate speech against Indians and urged people to fact-check before falling for any fake news and propoganda, as incidents of hate speech are on the rise after the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Iran-Israel tension.

Calling the viral video of an Indian YouTuber, showing that he was denied entry into an Israeli bar "fake news" and "propoganda," the Israeli Embassy in India urged people to fact-check, stressing that Israel loves its Indian brothers and and sisters and will not listen to hate speech.

Taking on their social media X, the Israeli Embassy in India said on Tuesday that the YouTuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife.

"In times when social media is flooded with fake news, we urge people to fact-check. Youtuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife, as evident in the video he uploaded. Some bars were full or had reserved spaces," the embassy stated on X.

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1780249433633882294

The embassy, in their post, highlighted that the "sliced video" of fake news was circulated.

"While a sliced video of fake news and propaganda circulates, we want to address a few points: Israelis, like Indians, come in all different colours. The video clearly shows people of all colours enjoying a beer in bars. We love our Indian brothers and sisters and we will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread," they added.

YouTuber Shubham Kumar, a travel blogger with over two million subscribers on Youtube, visited Israel and Gaza and posted videos of him exploring the country and enjoying the nightlife.

Shubham too clarified in a video that the clubs and bars are totally jam-packed. "I could not even get a seat," said Shubham.

At no point, did Shubham say that he was denied entry into Israeli clubs just because he was Indian. In fact, before visiting any nightclub, Shubham clarified that it is a Thursday night and everyone parties here on this day.

India's diplomatic stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict has evolved over the years, reflecting a delicate balance between its historical support for Palestine and its growing relationship with Israel.

India's official position on the Israel-Palestine conflict remains unchanged, advocating for a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine as good neighbours.

Moreover, India has expressed concerns over Israel-Iran tensions and highlighted the threat to peace and security in the region, calling for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which threatens peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, the exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor