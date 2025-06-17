"We mourn the loss of so many lives": UK MP Bob Blackman joins Haridham congregation to pray for Ahmedabad plane crash victims

London [UK], June 17 : UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman joined the congregation of Haridham with worshippers of the Yogi Divine Society to offer prayers for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"I joined the congregation of Haridham with worshippers of Yogi Divine Society to offer prayers for the victims, their friends & families of the dreadful Ahmedabad Plane Crash. We mourn the loss of so many lives, including relatives of the congregation of this Mandir. Om Shanti," Blackman posted on X.

His message comes in the aftermath of the tragic crash involving a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which slammed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The accident killed 241 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A UK-based expert who reached the crash site to conduct an inspection told media present at the scene, "Maybe we will be able to speak later... We saw what you guys can see... It's just the same, as you can see from here."

As rescue teams and authorities continued identification efforts, officials assured that each body would be returned to families with full respect and dignity.

The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, comprising 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Only one person, Vishwashkumar Ramesh a British national of Indian origin survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In addition to those on board, at least 33 others, including local residents and MBBS students living in the hostel, also lost their lives as the plane collided with the building on impact.

