"We must now come together, rise above past differences", Trump makes unity pitch at Republican convention

Wisconsin [US], July 19 : Former US President Donald Trump, while concluding his speech on Friday at the Republican National Convention made a plea for unity saying it was time to rise above differences.

"We must now come together, rise above past differences. Any disagreements have to be put aside. America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, happier, stronger, freer, greater and more united than ever before," Trump said.

Trump said that we live in a world of miracles and don't know God's plans. Later, his wife, Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump joined him on the stage alongside others.

"Nothing will ever slow us down, no matter what obstacles come. We will strive together to save this country. We will restore the republic and usher in a wonderful tomorrow. In simple terms, we will make America great again, he said.

He added that the world's greatest invasion was happening in the US- that of illegal migration from South America, Asia, Middle East. He said that there is no hope for America if illegal invasions are not stopped, which Biden's administration failed.

"I will resolve the illegal immigration crisis by securing our borders. In just under four years, our adversaries transformed our achievements into hardship. Our cities are overrun by illegal immigrants, stealing jobs from Black, Hispanic, and union workers. Inflation has eradicated savings, plunging the middle class into despair. We must not let this persist. We were once a great nation, and we will be great once more. But no hope or dream for America unless we stop illegal invasion in America. We want people to come to our country but they have to come to our country legally," Trump said.

Criticising Biden's border policy, Trump pointed to a chart that showed the hike in border detentions under Biden's rule.

This was the same chart that he put up in his Sunday rally and before the gunshot was fired. "This is the chart that saved my life. I never got to look at it," he said.

Trump said that under his administration if someone entered the country illegally, they were deported and sent back to their own country.

"We ended all catch and release, human trafficking, shut down asylum fraud," he added.

Trump also claimed that he would build an Iron Dome in the US and could end wars with a phone call.

Trump promised to end the electric vehicles mandate on his first day in office and also promised a cut on taxes.

"A waitress shared with me that the government is giving her a hard time over her tips. I proposed, 'What if there was no tax on tips?' She was thrilled by the idea. It's evident that individuals like waitresses, caddies, and drivers are adversely affected by taxes on their earnings. Let them retain their earnings," he said.

