"We need assurances US will refrain from military attacks during future discussions": Iran's FM Abbas Araqchi

Tehran [Iran], July 11 : Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasised that Iran is open to resuming negotiations with the United States on the basis of dignity and mutual respect, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He stressed that the U.S. must first change its behaviour and guarantee it will not conduct further military strikes against Iran during negotiations.

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. It was the US that broke off negotiations and resorted to military action. Therefore, it is crucial for the US to accept responsibility for its mistakes and to demonstrate a clear change in behaviour. We need assurances that the United States will refrain from military attacks during any future discussions," Araqchi stated, IRNA reported.

Araqchi, in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, said, "Diplomatic contacts and exchanges have always been ongoing. Currently, a diplomatic hotline is being established through friendly countries or intermediaries."

The top Iranian diplomat also highlighted the damage caused by US attacks to Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasising that Iran reserves the right to seek compensation once the extent of the damage is assessed.

"It is our right to request compensation for the consequences of these actions. The assertion that a program has been destroyed, forcing a nation to abandon peaceful nuclear programs aimed at fulfilling energy, medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and developmental needs, is a significant miscalculation," IRNA quoted him as saying.

Araqchi further asserted that Iran's nuclear program, which operates under the constant supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), encompasses far more than just physical structures.

"The indomitable will of a nation that has achieved the pinnacle of scientific knowledge is not easily undermined. The IAEA's reports have consistently confirmed that no diversion toward weapons activities has been detected in Iran's peaceful nuclear program," he said, according to IRNA.

He added that the real damage is to the non-proliferation regime, stating, "The attack on nuclear facilities monitored by the I.A.E.A., coupled with the failure of Western countries to condemn it, represents an assault on the foundations of international law, particularly the non-proliferation regime," IRNA reported.

Araqchi warned that further sanctions or military threats would undermine diplomatic efforts and stressed that the United States must accept responsibility for its actions toward Iran.

Addressing suggestions from three European countries to activate the sanctions mechanism outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal, he said such a move would amount to a military attack and would effectively negate Europe's role in discussions regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, IRNA stated.

The Islamic Republic News Agency noted that on June 13, Israel launched an act of aggression against Iran by assassinating many high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists.

On June 22, the United States joined Israel's attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, violating the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). On June 24, Israel declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor