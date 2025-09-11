"We need no lessons from a terror sponsor": India slams Pakistan at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 11 : India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for cross-border terrorism, proportionate reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, rejecting external lectures at the 5th Meeting of the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India's diplomat Kshitij Tyagi condemned Pakistan's repeated provocations and misuse of international forums. He highlighted India's firm commitment to protecting its citizens and safeguarding national sovereignty.

He accused Pakistan of sponsoring terror, manipulating international forums like the OIC, and propagating falsehoods. Tyagi stated India needs no advice from a state supporting terrorist networks.

Addressing the council, he said, "...Our measured and proportionate response to the Pahalagm attack made that sufficiently clear. We need no lessons from a terror sponsor, no sermons from a persecutor of minorities, no advice from a state that has conjured its own credibility. India will continue to protect its citizens with unwavering resolve. We will defend our sovereignty without compromise. And we will continue to expose, time and again, the elaborate deception of a failed state whose survival depends upon trafficking in terror and tragedy..."

Tyagi likened Pakistan to a "dump truck" depositing "recycled falsehoods" at the UNHRC, criticising its fixation on India.

He stated, "We are compelled once again to address provocations from a country whose own leadership recently likened it to a dump truck. Perhaps an inadvertently apt metaphor for a state that continues to deposit recycled falsehoods and stale propaganda before this distinguished council. Pakistan's systematic abuse of this forum, coupled with its routine manipulation of the OIC as its mouthpiece, has become a familiar pattern. Its pathological fixation on India appears to provide it with existential validation..."

He accused Islamabad of being a state sponsor of terrorism and using international forums to propagate misinformation. Highlighting India's stance, he said that New Delhi needed no guidance from a country with a history of sheltering and supporting terrorist networks.

Tyagi recalled several major terrorist attacks, including Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot, Mumbai, and the recent Pahalgam attack, underscoring the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism.

He also pointed to Pakistan's hypocrisy, recalling its past provision of sanctuary to Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and emphasised the obsessive focus of Pakistan on India, as reflected in its misuse of both the UNHRC and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Concluding his remarks, Tyagi reaffirmed India's resolve to defend its citizens and uphold its sovereignty. He stressed that India would continue to expose what he called the "elaborate deception" of a failed state that relies on terror and tragedy to maintain its relevance on the international stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor