'We need to move from disengagement to de-escalation' Rajnath Singh tells Chinese Defence Minister in Laos

Vientiane [Laos], November 20 : India-China needs to move from disengagement to de-escalation to further build trust and confidence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun in Laos on Wednesday.

Singh held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus where Singh emphasized and looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation

This was the first meeting of Defence Ministers following the recent disengagement agreements and the meeting of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

In the meeting, Singh highlighted the fact that amicable relations between India and China, the two largest nations on earth, would have positive implications for global peace and prosperity.

'Considering that both countries are and will continue to remain neighbours.' He mentioned that 'we need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict'.

Singh called for reflecting on the lessons learnt from the unfortunate border clashes of 2020, taking measures to prevent the recurrence of such events and safeguarding peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

The Defence Minister further emphasized and looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation. Both sides agreed to work together towards a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding.

Earlier in the day, Singh also held bilaterals with Khaled Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia and General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Lao PDR.

Rajnath Singh also participated in a well-attended Indian Community event where he highlighted the progress India has made in various spheres in recent years. He dwelt upon the commitment of the government to make India fully developed by 2047.

The Defence Minister also met General Chansamone Chanyalath, Lao PDR Defence Minister. Both sides appreciated the signing of the revised MoU, which was exchanged during the visit of Hon'ble PM to Laos recently. They concurred that it would go a long way in building stronger bonds and enhancing exchange in capacity and building spheres.

He complimented Lao PDR for its efficient and inclusive leadership as the Chair of ASEAN this year. He conveyed India's strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality for promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, and assured General Chansamone Chanyalath that India will continue to strengthen its ties with Lao PDR and ASEAN in all spheres.

