"We respect the position of PM Modi," Kremlin Spox says on Indian stance for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Amid the hubbub surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said that Russia respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Peskov, while talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a presser, said that Russia appreciates India's readiness to look for peaceful solutions.

"With India, India wants to listen to us and it is mutual understanding. We're taking part in preparing personnel for those stations, in educating them, in supplying India with technologies, and so on and so forth. We appreciate position of India. We appreciate readiness of New Delhi to search for peaceful solution. We respect the position of PM Modi," he said.

He then said that nearly all of their trade relations are being conducted in local currencies.

"So the nearly, nearly all, the whole volume of our trade relations is being paid by national currencies. This is very important. This is very important because thus we're securing our trade. We're securing our sovereignty of both countries, Russia and India, and we're securing our trade cooperation," he said.

Peskov then said that India is a great friend of Russia.

"It's a great honor for me to have you here, and I want to thank you sincerely for taking your time and joining in this humble presentation, we are looking forward for a state visit of President Putin to India, and the day after tomorrow, actually, our president is going to fly to your country that we consider to be our great friend. People of India are great friends of us historically," he said.

He further said that Russia-India relationship extends beyond diplomatic protocols. It is a mutual understanding of global affairs.

"Well, Russia and Indian relationship is not just a standard set of diplomatic protocols and trade agreements, it's more of that it's much more important, our bilateral relationship rests on a deep historic background of mutual understanding, mutual understanding of partnership, and a mutual vision of Global Affairs and system of Global Affairs based on international law on the rule of law, and the ability of taking it into account each other's interests," he added.

He added how Russia is ready to share their expertise and have also shared their energy sources on minimal prices to India.

"And so we are experts in certainly fills and our expertise. And then we're really share. We are ready to share with our Indian friends, our experience. I think that this experiences of real value for our Indian friends. So, energy security, where Russia continues to be a very important supplier of energy sources to India. where Russia continues to be a very important supplier of energy sources to India on a competitive prices," he said.

Peskov added that Putin will have a meeting with US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and is open to negotiations.

"Putin and Witkoff will have possibility to discuss those understanding reached between Kyiv and Washington. Russia is open for peaceful negotiation, we have to reach our goals. In 5 hours there will be meeting with Witkoff. We continue to be open for open negotiation. We want to solve problem for coming generations," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

