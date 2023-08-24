“We respect vision of BRICS leadership”: UAE President appreciates bloc’s expansion

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 24 : After his country was invited to join the BRICS grouping, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the “vision of the BRICS leadership”.

He said that his country looks forward to working with BRICS for the benefit of all.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world."

His reaction came hours after BRICS group of nations on Thursday decided to include six new members- Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Pime Minister Narendra Modi said that India welcomes Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE into the BRICS family.

"On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of BRICS, we have taken the decision to expand this forum. India has always fully supported this expansion. Such an expansion will make BRICS stronger and more effective. In that spirit, India welcomes Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE into the BRICS family," wrote PM Modi on X.

The new membership will be effective from January 1, 2024.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) supported the expansion of the grouping, the first such expansion since 2010 when South Africa was inducted into the group.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE have been invited to join the BRICS as part of the first phase of expansion.

With this expansion, six of the world's nine largest oil producers are now part of BRICS.

Ramaphosa made the announcement while issuing the Johannesburg Declaration of 15th BRICS Summit.

President Ramaphosa, as chair of the Summit and of BRICS made the announcement in his opening statement and thereafter the President invited his counterparts and colleagues from the BRICS member states to also present their statements.

