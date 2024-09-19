"We see India as very important power, regionally and globally": Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], September 19 : The Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission, Fares Saeb, attended the inauguration of a Virtual Reality (VT) lab here in New Delhi on Thursday and said that Israel sees India as a very important power, both regionally as well as globally.

While speaking toon the sidelines of the event here, Fares Saeb said, "We see India as a very important powerregionally and globally, and we are very happy that we have this small part of this advantage of India and this movement forward that you have now."

Saeb added that the idea behind the inauguration of the VR lab is to inculcate new emerging technology in different fields across various sectors.

He also underscored the importance of virtual reality in the field of education and said that it might be the "next step in making education affordable."

Deputy chief of Israel mission in India, Fares Saeb, notably attended the inauguration of the VR lab as part of project Disha in the national capital.

The Israel Embassy has donated VR lab as part of Project Disha. The Disha Project boasts cutting-edge infrastructure, featuring augmented and virtual reality content powered by advanced devices with 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM, XR1 Chipset processors, with a content repository of 800 VR capsules and 1,500 AR technology modules. The STEM content is fully aligned with the Government of India's curriculum, and even includes a virtual tour of Israel.

"The idea is to use virtual reality as a new emerging technology in different fields, for example, medicine..." the Deputy Chief of Israel Mission said.

"Translating this new, very important technology into different fields, especially in education is an important step because it's not only making education much more fun and visual for kids and children in the big cities, but it might be the next step in making education affordable and accessible in rural areas," he added.

Notably, India and Israel are strategic partners and the bilateral ties between the two nations are warm and forward-looking.

In 2022-23, the two countries jointly celebrated 30 years of the elevation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Israeli diplomat Fares Saeb began his new assignment as Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India some time ago, replacing Ohad Nakash Kaynar.

Saeb wished him success in his next role.

"I'm very excited to begin my new assignment as Deputy Ambassador of #Israel to #India, especially at this stage of the relationship between our countries. I wish @KaynarOhad great success in his next role, as this is the second time I'm replacing him, it's in my interest," Saeb had stated in a post on X previously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Israel in July 2017 and it was the first time that an Indian PM visited Israel.

Later in January 2018, Netanyahu arrived in India for a five-day visit. PM Modi received him at the airport and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi was also one of the first world leaders to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. However, India has also called for a complete ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

India has also put its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.

