"We set the terms": US Homeland Security Advisor, claims sweeping control and cooperation in Venezuela

Washington DC [US], January 6 : US Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on Monday (local time) outlined the administration's position on Venezuela.

Miller said, "President United States has asked Secretary Rubio, who also helped his lead National Security Advisor, to directl enforcement of the President's post guidance and direction to be the lead on this process. But obviously there's many other elements involved. You have energy policy, Treasury policy, financial policy, military policy. It's a big team, a group of people."

"We have an oil embargo on Venezuela for them to do any kind of commerce they need our permission. We have our massive fleet, our Armada still present there. This is an active and ongoing US government, military operation. So of course, we set the terms and conditions," he added.

According to Miller, US leverage over Venezuela is extensive. He asserted that Washington maintains an oil embargo requiring US approval for Venezuelan commerce and claimed that American naval forces remain deployed in the region.

"We are very much getting full, complete and total cooperation from the Government of Venezuela. And as a result of that cooperation, the people of Venezuela are going to become richer than they ever have before. And of course, the United States is going to benefit from this massively in terms of economic, security and military cooperation, Counter Narcotics, counter terrorism, and every other division of our security. This is a President Trump achieved with this brilliant, decisive military operation in Venezuela these last several months, culminating, of course, in the assault force to capture Maduro. It's one of the greatest strategic shifts, rebalancing of power and military victories that have happened in the history of our country," he said.

Miller credited President Trump with what he called a "brilliant, decisive military operation in Venezuela," claiming it culminated in an "assault force to capture Maduro."

Meanwhile, during their first court appearance in New York, Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the United States government of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported.

As per CNN on Monday (local time), both Maduro and Flores denied the drug trafficking and weapons-related charges filed against them and, for now, did not contest their continued detention. The appearance marked a historic moment and the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle, as their defence is likely to challenge the legality of their military capture.

