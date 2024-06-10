"We stand in full solidarity": French envoy expresses condolences on Reasi terror attack

New Delhi [India], June 10 : French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou expressed condolence on the Reasi terror attack which killed nine and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the attack in #Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and stand in full solidarity with India," the French envoy posted on X.

The terror attack took place in J-K's Reasi district on Sunday after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge after terrorists opened fire killing at least nine people and leaving over 30 injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday, that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.

"As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area," Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also present at the site. Drones are also being used to search the forest area.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

"Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," they said.

Officials said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured that those behind it would be punished.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X.

