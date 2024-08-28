"We stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism": US

Washington DC [United States], August 28 : The US on Tuesday condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which resulted in significant loss of life and said that it stands with Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

Sharing a post on X, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department said, "The United States strongly condemns the multiple attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province which took many lives."

Expressing condolences who lost their lives in the attacks, it further added, "Any violence disrupting peace and stability is indefensible. We stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and we send our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Notably, over 70 people were killed in multiple cases of terror attacks reported in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported citing military and police officials.

The country's military said 14 soldiers and police were killed. 21 terrorists were also killed in fighting in a major attack that targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in Lasbela district.

In a separate attack in Musakhel district, local officials said at least 23 civilians were killed after attackers reportedly stopped their convoy, checked their IDs and determined they were from Punjab. 35 vehicles were also set ablaze in the incident.

10 people - five police and five civilians - were reportedly killed in Kalat in an attack on a police post and a highway.

On Monday, rail traffic with Quetta was also suspended following blasts on a rail bridge in the town of Bolan, linking the provincial capital to the rest of Pakistan, as well as on a rail link to neighbouring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.

Six unidentified bodies have been found by the police so far, near the attack site on the railway bridge.

Balochistan province has had a simmering rebellion for years, with several armed groups present. Rights groups have denounced Pakistan's response to the movement, which they document as including enforced disappearances and other forms of state repression, Al Jazeera reported.

The attacks, along the highway that connects to the province of Punjab, came shortly after the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) warned people to stay away from highways in the province.

