"We support collective bargaining effort": US President Biden on Israeli strikes on Yemen

Washington DC [US], October 1 : US President Joe Biden addressed the recent Israeli strikes on Yemen and said that he held conversations with sides and emphasised that his administration "support the collective bargaining effort."

The remarks by Biden came during a White House press conference on Monday.

On being asked about strikes in Yemen, Biden said, "Spoke with both sides at the outset of the strike. We support the collective bargaining effort. I think they'll settle the strike."

Notably, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had launched airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including power plants and a seaport.

Sharing a post on X on September 29, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had said, "The IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel."

It added, "The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil."

Meanwhile, Biden has also denied plans to send more US troops to the Middle East on Monday, amid the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

During the press conference, Biden simply said "no" on being asked if he would send more troops amid escalating violence between Israeli and Hezbollah.

Notably, the Pentagon in a statement on September 29, had announced plans to boost its military presence in the Middle East.

"The Secretary (Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder) has also increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies. And Department of Defence maintains robust and integrated air-defence capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of US forces operating in the region."

The President also confirmed that he would be engaging in a talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said, "Yes. I will be talking to him, and I'll tell you what I say to him when I talk to him."

