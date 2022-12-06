We support India's G20 presidency to promote hope, peace, democracy: German MP

Germany supports India's G-20 presidency in 2023 to promote hope, peace, and democracy, and to intensify the fight against climate change, said German parliament member Lisa Badum, who is set to visit India.

In a statement released by Badum, her visit will highlight the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India, adding, "We want to emphasize our solid support for India's goal - as formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- to use its prestigious G20 presidency in 2023 to promote hope, peace, and democracy, to strengthen the support for the most vulnerable people and nations on earth, and to intensify the fight against climate change."

The head of the Subcommittee on International Climate and Energy Policy said, "Our visits to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will focus on deepening the existing exchange with members of the Indian government and parliament, on visiting lighthouse projects of renewable energy and mobility, and on stressing the importance of the work of civil society organisations and start-ups in the fight against the climate crisis and for a just national and global energy transition."

"We hope for a fruitful exchange that underlines the importance of our partnership. We aim to promote new partnerships like the one between the G7 and India for an energy transition that aims to phase out coal and boost sustainable growth and social justice for all," she added.

In the statement, Badum also said that India and Germany are robust and powerful countries. But the fight against the climate crisis will not be successful if every country fights independently. Both countries need strong partnerships. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 70 years ago, both countries have formed ties on multiple levels.

"We especially want to highlight the bilateral partnership for green and sustainable development and use the momentum of Cop27 to stress the importance of international climate cooperation and to mobilize all efforts to reach the 1.5-degree-goal.

The Subcommittee on International Climate and Energy Policy was founded in April 2022 by the Foreign Committee of the German Bundestag, highlighting the importance of a coherent German Climate Foreign Policy.

Lisa Badum is the head of this Subcommittee and Chairwoman of the Climate Protection and Energy committee. She is furthermore a deputy member of the Economic Committee and the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Since 2017 Lisa Badum has been a Member of Alliance 90/The Greens of the German Bundestag for the constituency of Bamberg.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor