"We support right of self-defence of each other": Israeli envoy on India's Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed support for Operation Sindoor, which was launched by Indian Armed Forces on May 9, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying that Israel and India support the right of self-defence of each other.

In an exclusive Interview with ANI, Azar stated that Israel and India have been working together to deal with common threats when it comes to building capabilities. He emphasised that India and Israel have a relationship of trust, and it will deepen as the challenges faced by the two nations increase.

When asked about he sees Operation Sindoor, he responded, "First of all, as much as we are not part of the conflict between India and Pakistan, India is not a part of the conflict between Iran and Israel. And therefore, it is very natural that we will not be involved directly in conflicts that we are not involved in. On the other hand, I think that we support the right of self-defence of each other, and we've been working together to deal with common threats when it comes to the building of capabilities. So we consider ourselves close friends and allies, strategic partners, and we want to be in a situation where this cooperation continues. I'm sure it will continue because it benefits both countries. This is a relationship of trust. and this will only deepen because the challenges against us are only mounting."

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Reuven Azar emphasised that nations are responding responsibly to Israel's action against Iran. He noted that Israel has shared intelligence with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), friends and Western powers and mentioned that they understand the "ferocity and radicalism" coming from Iran.

When asked about a perception that Israel is the aggressor following its strikes on Iran, Reuven Azar said, "I haven't seen, I've seen the responses following what happened tonight. I think that many countries are responding in a very responsible way. Of course, they're in a situation of alarm and concern, but they haven't delegitimised our right to self-defence. I think the fact that we have shared intelligence, both with the IAEA and with other Western powers and other friends. People understand the ferocity and the radicalism coming from Iran, the fact that they have been doing all these activities to destroy us, and haven't seen condemnation so far. We are, of course, in touch with the Indian government as well, and we are coordinating briefs to our colleagues to present them with both the information we have and the action that we've taken."

Defending Israel's action against Iran, he stated that Israel has been acting very responsibly and has given many chances to Iran to retract from its policy. According to him, Iran intends to take Jerusalem and wants to control the Islamic world.

Azar stated, "I think that Israel has been acting very responsibly because we've been postponing this military action for a very long time. Iran has been given many, many chances to retract from this policy. They have been sanctioned, they've been negotiating with. We have seen many, many attempts by different countries in the world to try to divert Iran from this line of action, and the fact that we have reached this point is because it's an imminent moment that we couldn't continue living with, and therefore, we took action. I think people appreciate the degree of our restraint."

"And I can tell you that many countries in the Arab world feel as threatened by Israel as Israel, if not more, because, you know, what the Iranians are doing is very clear for many countries. Iran wants to take Jerusalem, but it's only a stop on the way to Mecca and Medina. This is what they want to do. They want to control the Islamic world, and they have been attacking other countries in the past. Look what happened more than four years ago in Saudi Arabia when they directly attacked the oil production of Saudi Arabia. So, I think that Israel is actually supported, and people, even if they don't support, they understand why we are taking this action," he added.

He stressed that the international community is facing a challenge in dealing with rogue states and mentioned that the nations need to be more efficient in finding ways of dealing with them.

When asked whether Israel understands India's apprehension with IAEA as Pakistan under its watch exchanged nuclear material for ballistic missile technology from North Korea, he responded, "We have a problem with the success or lack of success of the international community in dealing with rogue states. When you want to generate world order and you put forward a series of agreements to create a code of conduct, and then some countries are abusing that, like Iraq, which, you know, cheated and tried to create a nuclear arsenal. Like Syria, under Assad, they cheated and worked to create a nuclear weapon. Like Libya, under Gaddafi, they did that. So, we have a challenge as an international community to deal with rogue states, and we have to be more efficient in finding ways of dealing with that, because if we fail, then we get to situations like we have today."

"There have been countries assisting Iran in their nuclear program, the ballistic missile program, not only the country that you mentioned, but also North Korea and others. Israel is acting against an actor that has stated publicly time and again that it wants to annihilate us and has acted, taken action to attack us through their proxies. That is Iran. That's why we are acting against Iran and not against other countries, " he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel began a preemptive strike against Iran on Friday, as per The Times of Israel. He declared an emergency across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said that he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz added, as per The Times of Israel. Sirens wailed across Israel as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet, as Israel began the airstrikes.

