"We take safety of peacekeepers very seriously": India reiterates stand amid attacks on UNIFIL premises in Lebanon

New Delhi [India], October 17 : India reiterated its call for the safety of United Nations peacekeepers, amid escalating conflict in southern Lebanon with multiple attacks being reported on UNIFIL premises in Lebanon.

The Ministry of External Affairs referred to India's statement on the development in southern Lebanon and said that New Delhi takes the safety of the UN peacekeepers "very seriously."

It also confirmed that there are no Indian troops stationed at the Blue Line, but stressed the imortance of safety of the troops deployed.

"We had issued a statement on this development in southern Lebanon and we have said that we take the safety of peacekeepers very seriously. We have called for all action to be taken to maintain the safety of the UNIFIL premises," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference on Thursday.

"There were some reports of the peacekeepers getting skin rashes; they have issues with a statement on this. We didn't have any of our Indian troops there but continued to call for the safety of the troops," he added.

Last week, India expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line, which has separated Lebanon and Israel since the 1970s, and said the inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all.

This came after two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured on October 11 when Israeli tank fire hit a UNIFIL observation tower in Naqoura, Lebanon.The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged operating in the area, noting Hezbollah's presence near UN positions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that appropriate measures must be taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely," MEA said, commenting on the recent developments in southern Lebanon.

"Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate," the statement added.

Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that the refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has effectively turned them into hostages of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

Netanyahu also urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw UN peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon, citing the danger posed to both 'UNIFIL soldiers and Israeli troops'.

Earlier on Wednesday, UNIFIL said that its peacekeepers in position near Kafer Kela observed an IDF Merkava tank firing at their watchtower which destroyed two cameras and damaged the tower.

"Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position," the mission said in a statement.

"We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times," it added.

UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 following Israel's "invasion" of Lebanon.

The UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has been operating along the "Blue Line" which separates Lebanon and Israel since the 1970s, and its mandate was renewed in August for another year by the UN Security Council.

