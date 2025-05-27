"We want global support to fight against terrorism": JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

Seoul [South Korea], May 27 : JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leader of an all-party delegation, emphasised the need for strong global support to fight terrorism coming from across India's borders.

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, Jha highlighted that terrorists trained in Pakistan were behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

During the interaction, MP Jha said, "On 22 April, 25 Indians and 1 Nepali citizen were killed in Pahalgam, J&K. They were segregated on religious lines. They were shot in front of their wives and kids. These terrorists were trained in and had come from Pakistan."

Jha also highlighted South Korea's significance as a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said, "We have been facing cross-border terrorism for four decades now... We want global support to fight against terrorism. South Korea is a very important partner for us because it is a member of the UNSC..."

Simultaneously, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also part of the all-party delegation, strongly criticised Pakistan for failing to act against terrorism.

Referring to past attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack and the 2016 Uri and Pathankot attacks, Banerjee said that India has shown patience and strength but warned that this should not be mistaken for weakness.

He said India struck terror camps firmly in response and does not want war, but wants justice for the victims.

Banerjee pointed out the stark contrast in economic progress between India and Pakistan since independence, saying, "We have been in talks with Pakistan and at least bring the perpetrators to justice for the last five decades... Having gained independence at the same time, if you look at the economies of the two nations, they are poles apart..."

Regarding joint investigations, Banerjee said, "In the 2008 Mumbai attacks, 166 people were killed, out of which 26 were from different nationalities... When Uri and Pathankot attacks happened in 2016, Pakistan wanted to have a joint investigation. We honoured that commitment. But when you honour a commitment towards Pakistan, it's like giving a thief the privilege to investigate the heist committed by himself...

Reiterating India's stance, Banerjee said, "What India did was firm in resolve, yet honoured in reaction. We struck and destroyed nine terror camps... We have been in talks with them, but our humility and grace is not our weakness... We don't want war. We are the last ones in the world to want a war. We don't want violence."

In the meantime, Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated that the recent terror attacks were planned from across the border to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the timing was meant to distract from the progress in the region, but praised the unity shown by the people, especially in Kashmir.

Khurshid made it clear that India will not hold talks with Pakistan until it stops supporting terrorism.

"It has all come from across the border. It has been designed particularly to distract us from the good things that were happening in J&K. It has been clearly timed and designed to create disruption in the country. Fortunately, our country held together, and the solidarity which we showed together, and more so in the valley of Kashmir, locals came out in protest. This was a slap in the face of the terrorists... Our position is clear: no talks till the time there is a clear indication that Pakistan is giving up terrorism. Everytime we have tried to talk and reach out, they have let us down and we have been betrayed," Khurshid said.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

