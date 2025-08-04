"We want Israel to get them fed," says Trump on Gaza

Washington DC [US], August 4 : US President Donald Trump has said that he wants Israel to feed the hungry people of Gaza.

Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday (local time) that the US wanted the Gazans to be fed and they are actually doing it.

"We want the people fed and we're the only country that's really doing that. We're putting up money to get the people fed... We want Israel to get them fed," Trump said.

"We don't want people to starve, and there's some bad things happening," he added.

Trump said he doesn't think the war in Gaza is a genocide, asserting that "some horrible things happened" during the Hamas-led onslaught that triggered the war on October 7, 2023, The Times of Israel reported.

Trump was asked by reporters whether he characterizes Israel's response as a genocide.

"I don't think it's that," he responded, The Times of Israel reported.

"They're in a war," Trump added.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen former senior security officials put out a joint video with a call to end the war in Gaza, arguing that Israel has racked up more losses than victories, and that the fighting has dragged on for political reasons rather than being based on strategic military decisions, as per The Times of Israel.

Among the 19 retired IDF chiefs of staff, intelligence chiefs, Shin Bet and Mossad directors and police commissioners are former IDF chief of staff and prime minister Ehud Barak, former chiefs of staff Moshe Ya'alon and Dan Halutz, and ex-Shin Bet director Yoram Cohen.

"Each of these people sat in cabinet meetings, operated in the inner circles, attended all the most sensitive decision-making processes, the most delicate," says a voiceover at the start of the video by way of introduction. "Together, they have more than a thousand years' experience in national security and diplomacy," as per The Times of Israel.

In the video, the men argued that the fighting in Gaza could have ended long ago, and demand that Israel end the war with a permanent ceasefire and comprehensive hostage deal that will see the release of all 50 remaining hostages in one fell swoop.

