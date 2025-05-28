"We want to stand with India in the campaign for peace": Panama Assembly President pledges support

Panama City [Panama], May 28 : Panama Assembly President, Dana Castaneda on Tuesday (local time) expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism after she held a meeting with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led delegation.

Speaking with ANI, Assembly President Castaneda said, "We very clearly understand the message that they have conveyed. Panama wants to stand with India in this campaign for peace, and we hope that we can defeat terrorism. We have spoken about these issues in detail, and this will help us understand each other better in India's fight against terrorism,"

Tharoor informedthat the delegation presented a Kashmiri shawl to Assembly President Castaneda and in return the Panama Assembly President gave a symbol of the warriors of Panama, symbolising strength to fight against terrorism.

"When we presented the president with a shawl from Kashmir, where the tragedy (Pahalgam terror attack) happened. She, in turn, gave us a symbol of the warriors of Panama, saying she hopes that we will fight against terror with that strength and that I thought was an excellent message to leave the National Assembly with," Tharoor said.

Tharoor, during the meeting, conveyed India's resolute position against terrorism while informing the other about Pahalgam terror attack.

"We all come from different political backgrounds and different parts of India, but we are united in national purpose... After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, we waited to see whether the Pakistan government would take any action against the perpetrators of the terrible crime. When nothing was clearly being done, two weeks later, on the 7th of May, we attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan," he said.

The all party delegation led by Tharoor arrived in Panama City for a three-day official visit after concluding their visit to Guyana.

During the visit, the Members of Parliament will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, according to the Indian Embassy in Panama statement.

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, comprises Members of Parliament - Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

